"Save Your Tears": White House Responds To Ariana Grande's Anti-Trump Post

American popstar Ariana Grande's latest social media post questioning US President Donald Trump's handling of recent events and policy decisions has received a direct response from the White House.



The singer, known for her global fan following and vocal social media presence, shared a post, initially uploaded by podcast host and makeup artist Matt Bernstein. It asked about the practical effects of the administration's policies and spoke directly to Trump supporters.

The post read, "I want to check in with Trump voters. I have one very genuine question: it's been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?"



It further asked, "Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier? Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?"



In response, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, "Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump's actions ended Joe Biden's inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments."



He also referred to an executive order signed by the President that enabled the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to take action against Ticketmaster, the ticketing giant accused of unfair practices affecting Ariana Grande's fans, according to The New York Post.



"He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande's concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!" he added.



Earlier this year, Grande hit out at Trump for signing an anti-trans executive order, which declared the US would now recognise only two sexes, male and female.