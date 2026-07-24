Trump Returns To White House Press Dinner 3 Months After Attack Halted Gala

US President Donald Trump will address the White House Correspondents' Association at a rescheduled dinner on Friday, nearly three months after a shooting at the Washington Hilton hotel interrupted the event.

The black-tie gathering of journalists, politicians and administration officials was called off on April 25 after a man tried to force his way through a security checkpoint and fired a shotgun outside the ballroom where Trump and members of his cabinet were taking their seats.

The suspect, Cole Allen, pleaded not guilty in May to charges including attempting to assassinate the president.

The dinner has been moved to the Waldorf Astoria hotel and will take place under heightened security.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran told reporters Wednesday that an advance team was implementing a comprehensive security plan at the hotel.

"We do expect bad people to show up," Curran said. "It's just a reality of where we are, but we're treating it no differently than any other site that the president goes to."

Trump has said the shooting in April showed the need for a $400 million ballroom being built at the White House, saying that holding such events there would increase the president's security.

Friday's dinner will honour Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales, who was shot at a security checkpoint outside the ballroom in April and credited with stopping the attack. He was wearing a protective vest and was the only person injured that night. Washington Hilton staff who assisted guests will also be recognised, the WHCA said.

The gala -- an annual fixture on Washington's calendar for more than a century -- raises money for journalism scholarships and celebrates the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects freedom of speech and the press. Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks, and mentalist Oz Pearlman will provide entertainment.

The April incident occurred during Trump's first presidential appearance at the correspondents' dinner. He had boycotted the event in his previous years in office.

Trump has frequently clashed with the news media -- suing multiple outlets, denouncing unfavorable coverage as "fake news" and criticising journalists by name. His administration has barred the Associated Press from the White House press pool and restricted some journalists' access to the Pentagon, among other measures.

Last week, Trump threatened to revoke the licenses of TV networks that did not air his prime-time speech about election security, which included claims about foreign election interference that contradicted a US intelligence assessment.

The White House has defended its measures, saying the administration seeks to protect sensitive information, improve security and increase accountability for what it calls biased media organizations.

Even as Trump has escalated his actions against the media, he has provided reporters with more direct access than recent presidents, taking questions during open-ended public appearances and regularly speaking with journalists by phone.

Several hundred veteran journalists, along with eight professional journalism organisations, have signed a letter urging the WHCA to use the dinner to condemn what they called Trump's attacks on the First Amendment.

WHCA President Weijia Jiang said the event "will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)