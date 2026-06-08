Ariana Grande Kicks Off Eternal Sunshine Tour With A Gesture That Stole The Show

Ariana Grande is back on stage after seven years and fans could not be more excited. After the Sweetener World Tour ended in 2019, the singer officially kicked off her Eternal Sunshine Tour in California.

While the concert featured popular songs and emotional moments, one small gesture grabbed the attention of the attendees. During her performance of Thank U, Next, Grande sang the lyric, “Only wanna do it once, real bad,” and then held up two fingers while laughing. The moment caught attention, as many believe she was joking about being open to getting married again despite her first marriage, with Dalton Gomez, ended in divorce.

Released in 2019, Thank U, Next has always been a personal song for Ariana Grande. In the track, she mentions some of her past relationships, including Pete Davidson, Big Sean and the late Mac Miller, while talking about the lessons she learned from them.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande's recent two finger gesture during the Eternal Sunshine Tour has led some fans to wonder if it was a hint about her future with her current partner, Ethan Slater. The two met while filming the Wicked movies, where Ethan plays Boq and Ariana stars as Glinda.

Before filming began, Ethan and his then wife, Lilly Jay, welcomed a baby son. A few months later, reports confirmed that Ethan had filed for divorce from Lilly. Around the same time, Ariana and her husband, Dalton Gomez, had also ended their marriage. Soon after, it was confirmed that Ariana and Ethan were in a relationship.

Ariana Grande has not mentioned anything about the gesture, but that has not stopped fans from sharing their own theories.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour will continue this week with two shows in Oakland on June 9 and June 10. After that, Grande will head to Los Angeles.

The tour also includes multiple shows in cities such as Inglewood, Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago and London. The tour is currently scheduled to end on September 1.