Ariana Grande Apologises After Rescheduling 3 Eternal Sunshine Shows: "This Was Our Best And Safest Option"

Ariana Grande has apologised to fans after announcing that three shows on her Eternal Sunshine Tour have been rescheduled. The Grammy winner said the change was necessary because of production related issues, even though the decision was disappointing for everyone involved.

The concerts affected include performances in New York and Boston, where the venues explained that the schedule was changed “to ensure the full production can be delivered safely and as intended”. While the exact reason for the delay has not been revealed, organisers shared that safety was the top priority.

Soon after the announcement, Ariana thanked fans for their patience and understanding. She said the decision was made to protect everyone involved and to ensure fans get the complete concert experience they were promised.

According to the organisers at Boston's TD Garden and New York City's Barclays Center, the concerts were moved to make sure the full stage production can be presented safely and as planned.

In Boston, the show originally scheduled for July 22 will now take place on July 23, while the July 24 concert has been moved to July 26.

The Brooklyn concert, originally set for July 12, has also been rescheduled to July 14 for the same reason. The organisers apologised for the inconvenience and confirmed that all existing tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

Sharing the posts related to rescheduled dates on her Instagram story, Ariana Grande wrote, “We are so sorry for these unfortunate scheduling changes. This was our best and safest option as these challenges with production have come to our attention.

“The utmost important thing to us all is safety, first and foremost, and also making sure you all see how it is intended to run. Thank you so much for your understanding and I cannot wait to see you.”

According to Just Jared, after Ariana Grande completed her concerts in Oakland, Los Angeles and Austin, her team may have realised that moving the large stage setup from one city to another was taking more time than expected.

The report suggested that taking apart, transporting and rebuilding the stage for each venue is a major task, so extra time was needed between upcoming shows to make sure everything is set up properly and safely before the performances.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour is Ariana Grande's first concert tour in seven years and comes ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Petal, which is set to arrive on July 31.