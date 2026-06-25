Ariana Grande Turns Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap Into A Joke

Ariana Grande is choosing humour over embarrassment following a wardrobe malfunction in a post on Instagram. The singer sparked discussion after accidentally sharing a photo on Instagram that revealed more than she intended. The image was part of a photo collection she posted to celebrate Cancer season, but fans noticed one picture that stood out from the rest.

In the photo, Grande was bending down to pet a dog while wearing a low cut dress, which led to an unintended wardrobe malfunction. Social media users pointed out the image and many wondered if she'd remove the post. Instead of deleting it or staying silent, Grande chose to laugh about the situation.

She responded with her usual sense of humour by sharing a throwback video featuring her friend and former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies. The clip poked fun at the attention surrounding the accidental post, for which Grande was praised for not taking the mistake too seriously.

In the video, shared on Instagram story, Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies recreated a scene from the film Showgirls while dressed as the movie's characters. During the skit, Gillies says “You have great t*ts. They're really beautiful,” and Grande responded with a simple thank you.

This is not the first time Ariana Grande has experienced a wardrobe mishap. In November 2024, she looked back at a similar incident that took place during her Dangerous Woman Tour in 2017.

She told Vogue, “My bra came open one time on stage. It just fell to the ground.”

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Ariana Grande is currently focused on several major projects. Her new album, Petal, is scheduled for release on July 31, giving fans plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.

At the same time, she is continuing her Eternal Sunshine tour, as her next performance is scheduled for June 26 in Austin. The tour will conclude with a final show in London on September 1.