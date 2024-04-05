Archana Puran Singh Reveals She Has Been Battling Anxiety For Decades: 'It Keeps Me Awake'

Archana Puran Singh shared this image. (courtesy: archanapuransingh)

Archana Puran Singh recently opened up about her personal battle with anxiety. Reflecting on her younger years, she shared how there was no terminology to define what she was experiencing, but she often felt a persistent knot in her stomach. Talking about her struggles with sleeplessness due to anxiety, Archana Puran Singh said she's no expert but has learned to manage it over time. She referred to anxiety as both her "best friend" and a disruptor, noting its role in pushing her to excel but also keeping her awake when she wants to rest.

The caption read, "Today they call it anxiety. Back in my day it was a normal state of being before an exam, an event, a date... Nobody asked us how we felt. We ourselves didn't question the frequent knot in our stomachs!! We just soldiered on. It was just another day, and sometimes an almost constant state of being for long periods of time. I define my life as a very happy one... even through the tough times. You'll be fine too."

Archana Puran Singh added, "I'm no expert, obviously. But I've had experience dealing with it. Learning from it. And managing to reduce its power or grip on me. It is sometimes my best friend in doing a job well. But this 'friend' also keeps me awake when I want to sleep early. Nonetheless, I don't focus on it. I choose instead to focus on all the good things that happen every day in my life. I count the number of happy and joyful moments of each day, and that makes my whole day a happy one."

Opting to focus on the positive aspects of life, Archana Puran Singh concluded her note by highlighting the importance of cherishing happy moments each day. She shared that her son encouraged her to share her experience publicly. "I was putting it up as a story, but my son happened to ask what it was, and he said 'Mom why don't you put it up as a post instead? I'm sure someone out there could benefit from reading this.' Well, if that does happen, I'll have a few more happy moments added to my day!! Love to all and choose to have a happy day every day."