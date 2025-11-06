Arbaaz Khan Slams Reporter For Mentioning Salman Khan At <i>Kaal Trighori</i> Trailer Launch: "Is It Necessary?"

Arbaaz Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming project, Kaal Trighori. At the film's trailer launch event, the actor lost his cool after a reporter diverted the conversation from the movie to question him about his brother and superstar Salman Khan. A video capturing Arbaaz's reaction to the question recently surfaced online and has since gone viral on social media.

In the video shared on Instagram, a reporter can be heard asking Arbaaz about Salman Khan's helpful nature and the family's reputation for supporting others.

The actor, visibly irritated by the off-topic question, remarked, “Is it really necessary to bring up Salman Khan? This question could have been asked without mentioning his name. You could have just asked about your support for Nitin ji, but instead, it's all about Salman Khan…”

Arbaaz then asked the reporter to rephrase the question, but he insisted, “We already know the stories about Salman Khan…” The actor interrupted him again and said, “What stories do you know? If you already know them, why do you keep asking about them?"

Arbaaz Khan advised the reporter to ask relevant questions about Kaal Trighori.

He said, "When you go for Salman's interview, you can ask him all those questions," adding, “Sohail, you're carrying my little brother's name around like it's a burden.”

The actor further shared that Salman and his family are not the only ones supporting others in the industry, as mutual support is a common value among film professionals.

He said, "Everybody who is part of the film industry supports each other. It is not a unique quality in one actor or one family. Yeh sab bolne ki baatein hain ki yeh karta hai ya woh karta hai. There is not a single actor who has made a career over a long period of time and who is not supportive. It is not that this quality is only with the Khan family. Filmmaking is a collaborative process. It is not an individual process, and you need support from everyone.”

Directed by Nitin Vaidya, Kaal Trighori features Arbaaz Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Aditya Srivastava, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajesh Sharma and Mugdha Godse in key roles. The film will be released in theatres on November 14.