AR Rahman And Kamal Haasan To Reunite After 19 years For Thalaivan Irukkindraan

AR Rahman joined the team of Kamal Haasan's much awaited political film Thalaivan Irukkindraan and the music composer shared the exciting news with his fans on Twitter on Monday. Kamal and AR Rahman will reunite after 19 years - Thenali being the last film, in which AR Rahman composed music for the actor (more on that later). In the picture shared by AR Rahman on Twitter, he can be seen posing happily with the south star. Though AR Rahman didn't mention the name of the film in his post, Kamal Haasan's reply to his tweet revealed it all. "Happy and excited to collaborate with the one and only Kamal Haasan himself on a magnum opus... Watch this space for more," wrote AR Rahman in his tweet.

Replying to the tweet, Kamal Haasan wrote: "Thanks AR Rahman for strengthening the team with your participation. Very few projects feel good and right even as we develop it. Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such. Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious. Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew."

Thanks ARR for strengthening the team with your participation.Very few projects feel good & right even as we develop it.Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such.Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious.Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew @RKFI@LycaProductionshttps://t.co/SGI3Gn6ezZ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 15, 2019

The 2000 film Thenali was the last Kamal Haasan's film, for which AR Rahman composed music. Now after 19 years, we can't wait to watch the magic the duo will create again.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is currently hosting the ongoing third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Kamal, who has last year launched his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, will also be seen in film Indian 2, a sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The film's shooting is expected to start in August this year.

AR Rahman, on the other hand, have been composing music for Vijay's film Bigil.

