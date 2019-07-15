Bigg Boss 3 Tamil, Day 20, Written Updates: Vanitha Leaves The House, Sakshi Becomes The New Captain

A still from Bigg Boss 3 Tamil.

This weekend of Bigg Boss belonged to only one man - Kamal Haasan. Kamal started the episode by asking Vanitha about Abirami. "I think she does things so that the limelight is projected on her always," these were the words of Vanitha about Abirami. Vanitha received an embarrassing moment when Kamal replied to Vanitha stating: "Seeing the in-house activities, I hope it's Vanitha, who does things so that the limelight never shadows from her."

Dharsan received praise over his behavior in the Bigg Boss house. Being his modesty in sacrificing his captaincy for Abirami or his attitude during luxury budget, Dharsan was praised for his overall conduct. Meera was seen saying the housemates that Dharsan has expressed his love towards her. But the eventual truth revealed was vice-versa. It was Meera, who was seen expressing her love to Dharsan.

During the time for elimination, Mohan was the first one to be saved from eviction. Further, a card containing Saravanan name was kept inside the Bigg Boss house. Saravanan thought he was the one to be eliminated but it was revealed that Saravanan was the next contestant to be saved.

Finally, the second contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house was Vanitha. It should be noted that Vanitha was the captain of the house for the first week.

The captain for the forthcoming week is Sakshi. The people topping this week's elimination list are Saravanan and Meera. Moreover, Sakshi seems to be nominating her friend Abirami for elimination.

With Vanitha being eliminated from the house, there is a chance that all can be back to well in the forthcoming week. However, it would be interesting to see how Sakshi handles her captaincy position.

