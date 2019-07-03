Bigg Boss 3 Tamil Contestants Vanitha Vijayakumar, Meera Mithun Questioned By Cops: Reports

Vanitha Vijayakumar is a Bigg Boss Tamil contestant (courtesy Youthfulcinema1)

Highlights A case of kidnapping has been filed against Vanitha Vijayakumar Meera Mithun has allegedly been charged with money laundering It isn't confirmed if they will be evicted from the house or not

Bigg Boss 3 (Tamil) contestants South actresses Vanitha Vijayakumar and Meera Mithun and found themselves topping Wednesday trends after several reports stated that the police knocked in the doors of the Bigg Boss house, reportedly to question the contestants. A report in The Hindu cites a source from Star Vijay Television - the channel that airs the show - confirming cops went inside the house "conduct a formal inquiry" with one of the contestants, who appears to be Vanitha Vijayakumar. As per The Hindu's report, Vanitha Vijayakumar has been accused of kidnapping her daughter by her ex-husband Anand Rajan, who has custodial rights of the child after their divorce in 2012.

The Hindu also quotes the source as saying that after the cops visited the house, the makers have not yet decided whether Vanitha Vijayakumar is to be evicted from the house or not: "No decision has yet been arrived at on whether the contestant will be evicted from the house. They are still in talks."

Meanwhile, International Business Times reports that police also questioned Meera Mithun, who has reportedly been charged with money laundering case for allegedly cheating a designer of Rs 50,000. According to the report, the designer had filed a complaint in May after Meera Mithun allegedly conducted a beauty pageant called Miss Tamil Nadu by illegally taking advantage of the Miss South India logo, a title she had won in 2016. IBTimes reports "her unauthorised usage of logo and title had irked the organisers of pageant."

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil premiered on Star Vijay on June 23 and is hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

