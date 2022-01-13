Aquaman Star Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Announce Separation After 16 Years Together

A throwback of Jason Momoa with Lisa Bonet. (courtesy: mood.celebrityy)

Highlights The couple started dating in 2005

They got married in 2017

The couple are parents to two kids

Aquaman star Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet announced their separation in a joint statement on Thursday. The couple started dating in 2005 and after dating for several years they got married in October 2017. The statement read, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage." The couple shared reason behind announcing the news publicly and wrote, "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

The couple added that they would continue to be devoted parents to their children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. In July 2007, the couple welcomed their first child Lola and their second child Nakoa-Wolf was born in December 2008. The statement read, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the prayer. May love prevail J and L."

Read the statement here:

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet started dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club. During an appearance on the talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jason Momoa shared the details of his first date with Lisa Bonet and he said, "We just happened to be in the right place at the right time."

Lisa Bonet is also a mother to Zoe Kravitz, 33, whom she had with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Jason Momoa is best know for playing the titular superhero Aquaman in the DC Cinematic Universe. He also starred as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones. He was last see in Dune alongside Timothee Chalamet. He will next be seen in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom directed by James Wan.