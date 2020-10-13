'Any Place In The IPL?': Kareena Kapoor Has Little Champ Taimur In Mind

Kareena Kapoor shared this image of Taimur. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram post is just perfect for the IPL (Indian Premier League) season. On Tuesday evening, the actress posted a super cute picture of her 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan playing cricket. In the picture, Taimur looks super cute as he holds a bat as big as him in his hands. Kareena Kapoor jokingly added a caption to her post that read, "Any place in the IPL? I can play too." The Internet was amused to see the picture and the comments section was filled up with remarks like, "Yes we need one new team with him as youngest owner. He is love" and "how cute, yea baby you will get the place in IPL." Another Instagram user commented: "Tiger Pataudi," referring to his late grandfather and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Taimur's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan (Saif Ali Khan's son with Amrita Singh) also loves cricket and is spotted playing frequently.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, frequently shares posts from her maternity diaries, See some of her posts here:

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan shared the big news of their pregnancy in August, this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a joint statement. The couple got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects include Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. The actress was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film also featured Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.