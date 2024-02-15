Ranveer Singh To Start Shoot Of Shaktimaan After Wrapping Don 3: Report

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who will be playing the lead role in Don 3, has also been roped in to play Shaktimaan, reported Pinkvilla. According to the report, the Ram-Leela actor will play the titular role in the Basil Joseph directorial, which is said to go on floors in May of 2025. A source close to the actor told Pinkvilla, "Ranveer will undergo workshops to get into the part of Don. He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024.”

“Right after Don 3, it's time for Shaktimaan. The film has been in the writing stage for over 3 years now and the team has finally cracked a script that's worthy of doing justice to the legacy of Shaktimaan. The film will be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and adult film actor Johnny Sins recently featured in an advertisement of a men's health brand. The advert is a spoof on overtly dramatised style of Indian TV shows. Many celebs gave a shout out to the ad. Priyanka Chopra dropped a skull and a palms up emoji in the comments section. Bollywood actor Vijay Varma commented, "Jethji helping Johnny wasn't on my 2024 bingo card." Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Baba you are bold and beautiful for doing this."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor, who secured a nomination in the Best Actor category for the Karan Johar directorial in Filmfare this year, could not win the award.