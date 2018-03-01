Anushka Sharma's Pari Screamer 7 Just Dropped. Don't Watch It Alone Pari Screamer 7: Anushka does not make any scary appearance but what does is a shadow

115 Shares EMAIL PRINT Pari Screamer 7 arrived a day before the release (courtesy officialcsfilms) New Delhi: Highlights Pari Screamer 7 appears to be the final teaser "The devil arrives tomorrow," Anushka wrote on Twitter Anushka's Pari is all set to release tomorrow Pari, you must have already guessed what we are talking about. Yes, she's released yet another scary as heck teaser from the movie, all of Pari hits screens. Unlike the other screamers, Anushka does not make any scary appearance but what all do is a shadow and a devil from a pregnant mother's womb.



The short video offers a glimpse of a pregnant woman, who appears to be in labour and just when you begin to wonder what exactly is happening, the shadow of a ghostly figure flashes on the wall. Then, the devil makes an appearance in the most unexpected of manner.



"The devil arrives tomorrow," Anushka wrote on Twitter. Are you sure you want to watch this alone?







Here are some of the other screamers released earlier:















Anushka Sharma plays the protagonist in Pari, which has been promoted as "not a fairy tale." This is Anushka's first movie after she married Virat Kohli in December and from the screamers and the trailer, it appears that she plays the role of a possessed character. Actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor are her co-stars in Pari, which is directed by Prosit Roy. Pari also marks Anushka's third film as a producer after NH10 and Phillauri, which released last year.



Not just Pari, Anushka Sharma also has Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif lined up for release this year.



Pari is all set to arrive in theatres on Holi, March 2.





Anushka Sharma, this is just not done . You can't scare the living daylights out of us just a day before Holi ya! Readers, if you're following the actress' not-so-fairy-like updates about her new film, you must have already guessed what we are talking about. Yes, she's released yet another scary as heck teaser from the movie, all of which the film's team has justifiably been referring to as screamers - this one is the seventh to be released just a day beforehits screens. Unlike the other screamers, Anushka does not make any scary appearance but what all do is a shadow and a devil from a pregnant mother's womb.The short video offers a glimpse of a pregnant woman, who appears to be in labour and just when you begin to wonder what exactly is happening, the shadow of a ghostly figure flashes on the wall. Then, the devil makes an appearance in the most unexpected of manner."The devil arrives tomorrow," Anushka wrote on Twitter. Are you sure you want to watch this alone?Here are some of the other screamers released earlier:Anushka Sharma plays the protagonist in, which has been promoted as "not a fairy tale." This is Anushka's first movie after she married Virat Kohli in December and from the screamers and the trailer, it appears that she plays the role of a possessed character. Actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor are her co-stars in, which is directed by Prosit Roy.also marks Anushka's third film as a producer afterand, which released last year. Not just, Anushka Sharma also haswith Varun Dhawan andwith Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif lined up for release this year.is all set to arrive in theatres on Holi, March 2.