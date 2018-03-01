Anushka Sharma's Pari Screamer 7 Just Dropped. Don't Watch It Alone

Anushka Sharma, this is just not done. You can't scare the living daylights out of us just a day before Holi ya! Readers, if you're following the actress' not-so-fairy-like updates about her new film Pari, you must have already guessed what we are talking about. Yes, she's released yet another scary as heck teaser from the movie, all of which the film's team has justifiably been referring to as screamers - this one is the seventh to be released just a day before Pari hits screens. Unlike the other screamers, Anushka does not make any scary appearance but what all do is a shadow and a devil from a pregnant mother's womb.
- Pari Screamer 7 appears to be the final teaser
- "The devil arrives tomorrow," Anushka wrote on Twitter
- Anushka's Pari is all set to release tomorrow
The short video offers a glimpse of a pregnant woman, who appears to be in labour and just when you begin to wonder what exactly is happening, the shadow of a ghostly figure flashes on the wall. Then, the devil makes an appearance in the most unexpected of manner.
"The devil arrives tomorrow," Anushka wrote on Twitter. Are you sure you want to watch this alone?
Anushka Sharma plays the protagonist in Pari, which has been promoted as "not a fairy tale." This is Anushka's first movie after she married Virat Kohli in December and from the screamers and the trailer, it appears that she plays the role of a possessed character. Actors Parambrata Chatterjee and Rajat Kapoor are her co-stars in Pari, which is directed by Prosit Roy. Pari also marks Anushka's third film as a producer after NH10 and Phillauri, which released last year.
Pari is all set to arrive in theatres on Holi, March 2.