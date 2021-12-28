Anushka Sharma's Mid-Week Mood: 'Thoda Workout, Thoda Pose'

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka shared a workout selfie

The actress was last seen in 'Zero'

She produced several projects

Anushka Sharma managed to scoop some time for a workout session on Tuesday and shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram stories. The 33-year-old actress can be seen dressed in athleisure as she poses for the selfie. She summed up her mid-week mood with these words: Thoda workout thoda pose." Anushka Sharma frequently shares posts from different facets of her life. Her daughter Vamika, husband Virat Kohli often make appearances on her profile and we love it when that happens.

See what Anushka Sharma posted:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma, who welcomed daughter Vamika in January, in an interview with Grazia a few months ago, opened up on body positivity and she said, "My body's not as it used to be; it's not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that perfect body."

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok last year. Earlier this year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story began on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in the year 2017. They announced their pregnancy in August last year.