Anushka Sharma Reveals She Was 'Worried' About 'Hating' Her Body After Pregnancy

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka Sharma welcomed a daughter in January

"You have to be accepting of the body," she said

"Ultimately, it's all about perspective," Anushka added

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma, in a recent interview with Grazia, opened up about embracing body positivity and the notions of beauty standards for women. Anushka Sharma, who welcomed daughter Vamika in January, told Grazia, "Only a week ago, I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that's thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and definitely after they've had a baby. Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking - am I going to hate my body?"

The actress added that she is more "comfortable" in her skin than she was ever before. "I've realised that it's a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look," she said. The actress added, "My body's not as it used to be; it's not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that perfect body."

The actress added that she has come a long way, in the sense that she has stopped "obsessively scrutinising" the way she looks. Anushka told Grazia, "I don't do that anymore. I click a picture and I post it without obsessively scrutinising how I look. You have to be accepting of the body that's done something so profound and miraculous for you. I'd never want my daughter to grow up with that sense of lacking that we're always made to feel as women. Ultimately, it's all about perspective. The girl who has the 'perfect' body can still not feel great while the girl who doesn't have a body that aligns with societal beauty standards can still, be immensely confident."

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11, this year and the star couple named her Vamika. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of a few family members in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok last year. Earlier this year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.