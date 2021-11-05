Diwali 2021: 'No Filter Needed' For Anushka Sharma's Pic With Virat Kohli. Her Caption Says It All

Anushka Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anushkasharm)

Anushka Sharma combined Diwali and husband Virat Kohli's birthday into a single, loaded post. It includes a picture of Anushka and Virat, who is 33 today, but minus baby daughter Vamika, who has been the focus of shameful trolling these past few days. In her caption, Anushka gave Virat a shout-out: "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are...Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!"

Hateful threats against Vamika, who is just nine-months old, were made after Virat Kohli spoke out in support of teammate Mohammed Shami who was trolled after Pakistan defeated India in a T20 World Cup match. A probe into the threats made against Vamika has begun with the Delhi Commission of Women issuing a notice to the Delhi Police.

Anushka Sharma and Vamika accompanied Virat Kohli to Dubai where the T20 World Cup is being played. Anushka shared pictures of Halloween festivities in which Vamika was joined by Rohit Sharma's daughters as well as Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie Zero, after which she produced OTT projects such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka's next production Qala, a Netflix original movie, will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.