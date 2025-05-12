Anushka Sharma Was 11 When Her Father Fought In The Kargil War: "Was Scared Seeing My Mother"

Anushka Sharma is a proud Army-kid. Amid India-Pakistan's border tensions, Anushka applauded the Indian Army in an Instagram post. An old interview of Anushka Sharma has been doing the rounds on social media where she spoke about what happened when her father was fighting the Kargil War. Anushka Sharma was only 11 back then and she didn't realise the gravity of the situation. Anushka shared when her father called from the war front, she talked about her school and boyfriends, without realising the grim state of affairs.

In an interview with The Times Of India (2012), the actress said, "Kargil was a tough one. I was too young at that time, but I was scared of seeing my mother. She would always have the news channel switched on throughout the day and would get upset when casualties were announced."

Anushka said, "When my dad called, he could not say much, but I would go on talking about my school, boyfriends and everything else without realising that he was fighting a war." She added, "I take pride in saying that I am an army officer's daughter even more than being an actor."

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma's father is Colonel (retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma, who has served in every war since 1982, including Operation Bluestar and the Kargil War.

After India intercepted Pakistan's missile on May 8, Anushka shared a heart-warming post, praising the Indian Army.

"Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are.

Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind," she wrote.

India attacked Pakistan and POK based terror bases in the codename of Operation Sindoor after midnight on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack. Airstrikes under Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack were carried out with precision, caution and sensitivity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan initiated "unprovoked" attacks across LOC on Thursday night.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the Army said.

It said the drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations by the Army. "Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," it added.