Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Praise Indian Army After Pakistan's Missile Attack Attempt: "Eternally Grateful"

Anushka Sharma is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the bandwagon praising the Indian Army for "protecting" us during tough times. India had initiated retaliatory attacks on Pakistan and POK terror bases on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack. In response, Pakistan, also, resorted to violence.

Anushka Sharma, hailing from an Army family, praised the Indian Army in an Instagram post. She wrote, "Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are.

Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind."

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma's father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma is an army officer.

Soon after Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli shared a message for the Indian Army. He wrote, "We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery and heartfelt gratitude for the sacrifices they and their families make forour great nation. Jai Hind."

India attacked Pakistan and POK based terror bases in the codename of Operation Sindoor after midnight on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack. Airstrikes under Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack were carried out with precision, caution and sensitivity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan initiated "unprovoked" attacks across LOC on Thursday night.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the Army said.

It said the drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations by the Army. "Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," it added.

Earlier, the Army had said that the drones were aimed at the military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, and all the threats were "swiftly neutralised".

Meanwhile, India's Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt across the border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.