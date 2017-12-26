Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Prep For Mumbai Reception. See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted arriving at Mumbai's St. Regis on Tuesday evening ahead of the Mumbai reception. Hours ahead of the scheduled photo-op, the actress and captain Kohli checked in together at the plush venue and the pictures of the two have been shared on social media. Both Mr and Mrs were dressed in casuals as they walked in through the gates of Mumbai's St. Regis - Virat arrived in tee and pants while Anushka wore a comfy denim jumpsuit. The actress gave off major bridal feels with sporting bright red churas. Both the cricketer and captain Kohli sported shades as they made their way to the venue from the car. Anushka and Virat had an Italian wedding on December 11.
While the star couple are getting ready to host their friends and colleagues in Mumbai, the venue is being decked up in full force. A video from inside the preparations at St. Regis has been shared by fan-clubs on social media, which show the photo-op area being readied with chandeliers, a beautifully lit backdrop for the photo area and dramatic blue lighting.
Exclusive Video— Virat Kohli (@ViratCrew) December 26, 2017
Reception setup at St Regis Mumbai for #VirushkaReception tonight pic.twitter.com/sEjMYK8LCC
Will the couple opt for Sabyasachi couture for the Mumbai reception tonight? There is no confirmation on this but Anushka and Virat might just turn heads in yet-another wedding collection from the studios of Sabyasachi, like they did at their wedding and the Delhi reception.
Once Anushka and Virat wrap their wedding festivites, the newly-married couple will fly off to destination South Africa, where Virat will stay on for an upcoming series. Anushka is scheduled to touch base in Mumbai after New Year celebrations, where she will resume her pending work commitments - a film with Aanand L Rai, YRF's Sui Dhaaga and the promotions of Pari.