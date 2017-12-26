Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Wedding Tweet Is Pure Gold

Posted simultaneously on December 11, Virat's tweet currently has over 91,021 re-tweets while Anushka's post has been re-tweeted over 58,941 times

Updated: December 26, 2017
Inside Anushka and Virat's Italy wedding (courtesy AnushkaSharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anushka and Virat married on December 11
  2. They had released a statement in tweets on the day of their wedding
  3. Virat's tweet became the most re-tweeted one of 2017
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a fairytale destination wedding at a resort tucked away in the Italian countryside of Tuscany. Loads of speculation and rumours later, it was only on their wedding day - December 11 - that we got a confirmation from the newly married couple on Twitter that they are Mr and Mrs now. While both Virat and Anushka's wedding tweets went crazy viral in no time - Anushka's tweet has become one of the most re-tweeted ones of 2017 and Virat's wedding tweet takes the crown for 2017's Golden Tweet Of The Year, reveals a statement by Twitter India, reported news agency PTI.

Posted simultaneously on December 11, Virat's tweet currently has over 91,021 re-tweets while Anushka's post has been re-tweeted over 58,941 times. Virat's post has been 'liked' over 543,230 times and Anushka's 388,930 times - both mind-boggling numbers. Virushka made their much awaited wedding announcement with a joint statement that said: "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

These are also the first of Anushka and Virat's wedding photos to be officially released:
 
 

Not just Twitter, Anushka and Virat's wedding entries on Instagram also sent the Internet into some sort of a meltdown. Within 15 hours, Anushka's picture was 'liked' over 2,500,000 times and Virat's 3,250,000 times.

Virat Kohli's wedding tweet ranks only second to South superstar Surya Sivakumar's tweet revealing the second look of his film Thaana Serndha Kootam. And in doing so, Virat Kohli has actually scored the Golden Tweet Of The Year twice in a row. In 2016, Virat's tweet defending Anushka recorded the highest number of re-tweets. Right after the semi-finals of the World T20 championship, Anushka was trolled for Virat's performance on the pitch. Virat tweeted a picture of the word 'SHAME' along with the words: "She has always only given me positivity."
 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will wrap their wedding festivities with the Mumbai reception scheduled for today. They hosted a reception for friends and family in New Delhi on December 21. Virushka will fly off to South Africa on December 27, where Virat will prepare for an upcoming series. Anushka will ring in New Year with her husband and return in Mumbai early 2018 to complete her pending work commitments - a film with Aanand L Rai, YRF's Sui Dhaaga and the promotions of Pari.
 

