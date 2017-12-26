Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Wedding Tweet Is Pure Gold

Highlights Anushka and Virat married on December 11 They had released a statement in tweets on the day of their wedding Virat's tweet became the most re-tweeted one of 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

