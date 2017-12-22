Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Dance Like Nobody's Watching At Delhi Reception

Highlights Anushka Sharma danced full Punjabi style with Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan also joined them on the dance floor Gurdas Maan played hits like Sajna Ve Sajna

Here's what a new bride does on her wedding - dance like no one's watching. Anushka Sharma, decked in a gorgeous Sabyasachi sari and a spectacular choker from the designer's danced to Punjabi tracks with Virat Kohli, his family and colleagues. In at least one of the videos, Anushka can be seen dancing with money clutched between her teeth - like a typical Punjabi - with Virat Kohli. Also, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan danced with Anushka in one snippet. Singer Gurdas Maan was invited at the Delhi reception at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave, held on December 21. Take a look at Anushka Sharma dance to tracks likeandThe highlight of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Delhi reception was the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi arrived soon after the couple was done posing for a photo-op outside the venue.Here's a picture of PM Modi at Anushka and Virat's Delhi reception:He presented a single rose to each Virat and Anushka:Virat and Anushka married in Tuscany Italy on December 11. The couple will now travel to Mumbai for their second reception, which will be a full-on Bollywood affair. The Mumbai reception has been scheduled for December 26. Anushka and Virat will travel to South Africa soon on December 27, where Virat will prepare for an upcoming series. Anushka will ring in New Year with her husband and return in early 2018 to complete her pending work commitments -a film with Aanand L Rai, YRF'sand the promotions of