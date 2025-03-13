Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar Shower Love On KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Pregnancy Pics

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child next month. The power couple shared some heart-melting pictures from their new pregnancy shoot. In one of the clicks, Athiya Shetty can be seen showing off her baby bump while KL Rahul rests his head on her lap. In another gray scale picture, the couple can be seen taking a stroll.

The pictures scream volumes of love, togetherness and companionship. The comments section was flooded with a whole lot of love. Starting from Anushka Sharma to mom-to-be Kiara Advani, from Karan Johar to Arjun Kapoor - everyone wished and congratulated the couple.

Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani dropped a string of heart and angel emojis. Ileana D'Cruz wrote "Beaut" and filled up the rest of the word with emojis. Karan Johar wrote, "This is just too cute." Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "My eyes... my heart." Ranveer Singh wrote, "Love and blessings."

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Tooo sweet ya." Arjun Kapoor dropped one word, "Alert!"

Sharing the pictures, Athiya Shetty wrote, "Oh baby."

Take a look at the pictures here:

During a conversation with Chanda Kochhar on her podcast, Suniel Shetty shared his excitement about the upcoming addition to the family. He also revealed that the baby is due in April.

When asked about the dinner table conversations in the Shetty household, Suniel responded, "Right now, it's probably all about the grandchild. There's no other conversation, and we don't want any other conversation. We're just eagerly looking forward to meeting the baby in April."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty married on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post.