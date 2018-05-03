Anushka Sharma May Miss A Text But Not A Post. She Responds To Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan

Never let it be said that Anushka Sharma doesn't tweet or Instagram back, even if she does miss a text message of two. Yesterday, the Internet was slightly puzzled by an Instagram post from actress Katrina Kaif in which she tagged Anushka. The post was a picture of Katrina wearing a tee emblazoned with the word 'propaganda' and there was no explaining caption, just Anushka tagged. Context was provided by Anushka this morning after she returned from Bengaluru, where she spent an eventful few days with husband Virat Kohli. It seems that Katrina's t-shirt is part of Anushka's fashion label, Nush.
Katrina Kaif, with whom Anushka Sharma co-starred in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and now in Zero, has worn Nush before - here's a refresher:
Katrina isn't the only celebrity Anushka sent out a social media response to in the last couple of days. She's been thanking stars who wished her on her birthday - May 1 - and, among them, posted a conciliatory tweet to Amitabh Bachchan who keeps complaining people don't read the birthday texts he sends them (hello, Sonam Kapoor). But hey, cut Anushka some slack here - Big B had an old number for her. In any case, the super-busy actress (she's making multiple films at once) flew to Bengaluru to be with her super-busy husband Virat, who was playing the Indian Premier League or IPL there, and given their packed schedules, Anushka and Virat likely had eyes only for each other. There was certainly little attention to be spared for checking messages.
However, Anushka Sharma tweeted back to Big B very nicely after he posted about the no reply, thanking the senior star for remembering her birthday. She also texted him back.
@AnushkaSharma .. Anushka .. this is Amitabh Bachchan @Srbachchan .. wished you on May 1st via sms .. no response .. checked they said you changed number .. sent greetings again .. love and wishes .. you looked radiant at the IPL game last night— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018
Thank you so much Sir, for remembering my birthday and sending your kind wishes! (Responding to your sms as I tweet this) https://t.co/dr01PUswIf— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 2, 2018
CommentsIt was a milestone birthday for Anushka Sharma - she turned 30 - so here's wishing her a happy belated birthday again.
Anushka Sharma, last seen in Pari, has three releases this year - Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero.