Anushka Sharma May Miss A Text But Not A Post. She Responds To Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan

The Internet was slightly puzzled by an Instagram post from Katrina Kaif in which she tagged Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma on Koffee With Karan 5 (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

  1. Katrina just tagged Anushka in a post. There was no explaining caption
  2. Context was explained by Anushka later
  3. Anushka had forgot to reply to Big B's text
Never let it be said that Anushka Sharma doesn't tweet or Instagram back, even if she does miss a text message of two. Yesterday, the Internet was slightly puzzled by an Instagram post from actress Katrina Kaif in which she tagged Anushka. The post was a picture of Katrina wearing a tee emblazoned with the word 'propaganda' and there was no explaining caption, just Anushka tagged. Context was provided by Anushka this morning after she returned from Bengaluru, where she spent an eventful few days with husband Virat Kohli. It seems that Katrina's t-shirt is part of Anushka's fashion label, Nush.
 
 

This Propaganda is @katrinakaif #NUSH @nushbrand

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



Katrina Kaif, with whom Anushka Sharma co-starred in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and now in Zero, has worn Nush before - here's a refresher:
 
 

Looking beautifulllll @katrinakaif #NUSH @nushbrand

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



Katrina isn't the only celebrity Anushka sent out a social media response to in the last couple of days. She's been thanking stars who wished her on her birthday - May 1 - and, among them, posted a conciliatory tweet to Amitabh Bachchan who keeps complaining people don't read the birthday texts he sends them (hello, Sonam Kapoor). But hey, cut Anushka some slack here - Big B had an old number for her. In any case, the super-busy actress (she's making multiple films at once) flew to Bengaluru to be with her super-busy husband Virat, who was playing the Indian Premier League or IPL there, and given their packed schedules, Anushka and Virat likely had eyes only for each other. There was certainly little attention to be spared for checking messages.

However, Anushka Sharma tweeted back to Big B very nicely after he posted about the no reply, thanking the senior star for remembering her birthday. She also texted him back.
 
 

It was a milestone birthday for Anushka Sharma - she turned 30 - so here's wishing her a happy belated birthday again.

Anushka Sharma, last seen in Pari, has three releases this year - Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero.
 

