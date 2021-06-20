Father's Day 2021: Anushka Sharma's Post Is A Shout Out To The 'Two Most Exemplary Men.' Virat Kohli Is One

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in 2017

They welcomed Vamika in January this year

Anushka Sharma's post on Father's Day is just too much cuteness. The actress shared a chunk of pictures - some with her dad Ajay Kumar Sharma and some with her husband Virat Kohli ( father of her child Vamika). Some pictures feature both of them. Anushka also shared a picture from her maternity diaries. Adding a mushy caption, Anushka Sharma wrote: "The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me.' Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best fathers a daughter can have. #happyfathersday." See the actress' post here:

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11 and they named her Vamika. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok last year. Earlier this year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.