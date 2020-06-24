Anusha Dandekar's Appreciation Post For Shibani-Farhan Akhtar And Apeksha Goes Viral

Anusha Dandekar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: vjanusha)

Highlights Farhan and Shibani went grocery shopping for Anusha

Farhan and Shibani gave live performances for Anusha on FaceTime calls

Anusha said Apeksha turned out to be her 'best life coach'

Anusha Dandekar topped the list of trends on Wednesday after her appreciation post for her sisters Shibani and Apeksha went viral. In a lengthy Instagram post, Anusha thanked Shibani and Farhan Akhtar (whom Shibani is currently dating) for checking on her 'even for the smallest things.' Anusha's post comes days after the reports of her break-up with actor Karan Kundra featured in headlines. Anusha Dandekar, who refuted the break-up rumour then, wrote in the now viral post, "And in your own tough love way made sure I was only thinking ahead after finding out everything. You protected me and gave me love and strength beyond. I wasn't alone or stuck because of the two of you and I'm forever grateful to both of you for every single day... every single day! "

"Shibani, I cannot thank F and you enough for the last three months, every single day checking to see if I've eaten or I need anything, bringing me groceries every three days (yes, grapes and Coke Zero count hehe) bringing me snacks just to cheer me up... Checking to see if the babies needed food. Never letting me go out and always saying you will go instead, even for the smallest things. You turned from big sister to Muma... And also, the many FaceTime calls, where you both gave me live performances, made my heart happy," read an excerpt from Anusha's post.

For Apeksha, Anusha wrote, "Thank you for being my greatest listener and advisor and for letting me call and tell you everything I'm feeling at all times. You gave me so much confidence and you turned from little sister to the best life coach and vocal coach all in one."

Here's Anusha Dandekar's Instagram post:

In addition, Anusha also shared this video, in which she listed all the things she's 'grateful' for:

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra have been dating for a little over four years now. Together they've hosted three seasons of MTV Love School.

Anusha Dandekar was last seen in the song Chavanprash from 2018 film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.