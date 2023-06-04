Anurag Kashyap Completes 30 Years In Mumbai: 'Have Been Figuring Ever Since'

Anurag Kashyap shared this image. (courtesy: anuragkashyap10)

Director Anurag Kashyap is one of the most popular filmmakers in India and for good reason. The director, who also turned producer and actor over the years, has created a body of work that is unique and unparalleled. Now, Anurag Kashyap has shared a social media post looking back at his journey given that it has been 30 years since he arrived in Mumbai to work in the film industry. To mark the special occasion, Anurag Kashyap shared a picture of the express train Punjab Mail -- the train in which he travelled to Dadar in 1993. In the caption, he wrote, “3rd June 1993, I landed at Dadar station. It was raining. I didn't know that monsoons in Bombay were that long.”

Recounting his journey, Anurag Kashyap added, “I remember taking my first local train from Dadar to Andheri to meet a friend, who came from Delhi before me. He who became the inspiration for Imtiaz Ali's most special film Rockstar. I got courage from both Jaggu and Imti to come to Mumbai but then, they got into @sxcbom to do Mass Com and I just have been figuring ever since. So grateful to this city for everything and all the friends and memories that it has given me. #karmbhoomi.”

In response to his post, Anurag Kashyap's friend and frequent collaborator, director Vikramaditya Motwane said, “So grateful that you took that train.”

Director Vasan Balan dropped heart emojis. Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Punjab mail to Sangam mail.” Nikhil Dwivedi dropped smile emoticons. Rajshri Deshpande dropped heart emojis.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is enjoying all the praise coming his way for his film Kennedy that was screened at the prestigious Cannes film festival last month. The film was showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala. The movie features Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt in the lead roles.

Given that it was a special occasion, Vikramaditya Motwane flew down to the French Riviera to support Anurag Kashyap and also walked the red carpet with the team. Sharing a bunch of images that feature the two friends twinning in tuxedos, Anurag Kashyap wrote: “And my Bruce Wayne @motwayne came to @festivaldecannes for #Kennedy. While I wore this cool black suit from @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld he wore whatever Alfred @ishikamohanmotwane could put together for him. With us is our debutant producer @kabirahuja... the man running the show @cinemakasam is missing because he was on the other side of the Croisette. This we are in for @martinscorsese_ ‘s Killers Of The Flower Moon... Uff what a film and how he does it again and again and yet again.”

The film went on to receive a 7-minute-long standing ovation after the screening.

Anurag Kashyap, who began his career as a co-writer with Ram Gopal Verma's Satya, made his directorial debut with Paanch. However, the film never received a theatrical release. Some of his best works include Black Friday, No Smoking, Dev. D, Gulaal, and Gangs of Wasseypur.