'My Two Pillars': Anurag Kashyap's Post For Ex-Wives Kalki Koechlin And Aarti Bajaj

Anurag Kashyap posted this image. (courtesy: anuragkashyap10)

Anurag Kashyap believes in keeping it real – be it his movies or his life. The filmmaker, who is celebrated for his craft and vision, has now won the internet over with his latest Instagram post. In the image, he is seen with his ex-wives, film editor Aarti Bajaj and actress Kalki Koechlin. While Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj were married from 1997 to 2009, the director and Kalki were married from 2011 and 2015. In the image, Anurag Kashyap is seen standing with Aarti and Kalki on either side with the three of them smiling for the camera. Sharing the happy image, the director wrote in the caption: “My two pillars.”

Replying to the image, Aaliyah Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj's daughter said, “Iconic.” While Kubbra Sait said, “Best,” with a heart emoji, Amruta Subhash dropped two heart emojis.

A few days ago, Anurag Kashyap also dropped an image of him napping on set, amid shoot. In the caption, he said, “Me on the set…dreaming a film.”

Anurag Kashyap also once treated fans to some throwback images of himself. In one image, the director is seen as a young student of Delhi's Hansraj College, flaunting his biceps. Sharing the image, Anurag said, “Before the whiskey started showing up on the belly... circa 1991. #hansrajcollege #hostellife.”

Before that he also treated fans to an image from his parent's wedding day. Along with it, Anurag Kashyap penned a heartfelt note that said: “My parents when they got married back in the village in 1970.My mom is in the ghoonghat. She finished her graduation after she got married and she did her post-graduation while she had me…I don't know how they did it back then. They went from two different villages to BHU to study and sent me to Scindia School, which was beyond them. Such was the hunger to get and give education that they borrowed money to send me to the best school in India. It's that which has made me who I am today... forever grateful.”

Anurag Kashyap's next film Dobaaraa with Taapsee Pannu in the lead role will be out on August 19.







