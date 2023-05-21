Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap And Friend Vikramaditya 'Bruce Wayne' Motwane Twin In Tuxedos

Anurag Kashyap shared this image. (courtesy: anuragkashyap10)

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have been creative collaborators for several years now, and can boast of projects that are unforgettable and inimitable. The two also share a warm friendship, a glimpse of which we saw at the Cannes film festival earlier today (Sunday). While Anurag Kashyap is at the prestigious film festival for the premiere of his film Kennedy,good friend Vikramaditya Motwane showed up to cheer him on. The Dev D director even shared an Instagram post announcing Vikramaditya Motwane's arrival at the French Riviera and referred to him as Bruce Wayne, the DC character who is a wealthy American philanthropist -- industrialist, most famous by his alias, Batman.

Sharing a bunch of images that feature the two twinning in tuxedos, Anurag Kashyap wrote: “And my Bruce Wayne @motwayne came to @festivaldecannes for #Kennedy. While I wore this cool black suit from @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld he wore whatever Alfred @ishikamohanmotwane could put together for him. With us is our debutant producer @kabirahuja... the man running the show @cinemakasam is missing because he was on the other side of the Croisette. This we are in for @martinscorsese_ ‘s Killers Of The Flower Moon... Uff what a film and how he does it again and again and yet again.”

Aaliyah Kashyap – Anurag Kashyap's daughter – replied to the post saying, “Looking so badass both of you.” Director Neeraj Ghaywan said, “Papa Kashyap and his papa Scorsese!”

That's not all. Anurag Kashyap even shared an image on Instagram Stories and said, “Wo aa gaya!!! WO AA GAYA Mer film ke liye WO AA GAYA." He followed the note with multiple red heart emoticons.

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy features Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone as the lead actors. The storyline revolves around an ex-cop plagued by insomnia, presumed dead but covertly working within a corrupt system. Seeking redemption, the protagonist embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

This intriguing film has been chosen for a prestigious Midnight Screening at the renowned film festival.

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Motwane is basking in all the praise coming his way for the web series Jubilee. The show, which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

