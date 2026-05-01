<i>Anupamaa</i> Actor Madalsa Sharma Recalls "Renowned Filmmaker" Asked To See Her In A Bikini At 19

Madalsa Sharma gained immense fame playing the role of Kavya in the popular television show Anupamaa. She recently recalled an uncomfortable meeting with a 'renowned filmmaker' when she was just 19, and shared what transpired.

What's Happening

Speaking of the shocking request that the director had made to her, Madalsa Sharma revealed on The Male Feminist Podcast, "A very renowned filmmaker had called me for a meeting. I was around 19 at that time. He had asked me that he was looking for a girl who was comfortable in a bikini. I thought in my head that it is no big deal, to be honest... so I then said okay, but then I wanted to understand the story. Whether it is justified in the story or is this a different angle? Though I was 19, I was smart."

She continued, "The director said that he wants to see whether I can wear a bikini. 'I want to see your body language,' he said, that whether I would be comfortable to wear it in front of the camera. I said, 'I am sorry, I am an actor by profession and if there is a requirement for a bikini scene, or whether it is a saree or a lehenga, whatever it is, I am ready to wear it in front of the camera, and I would be comfortable because that is a part of my job.

"But to wear it in front of you is not a part of my job! So if you want to cast me on the basis of trusting a talent, then you can, and if you don't, then I know where the door is!" added Madalsa Sharma.

She concluded by saying that a few days later she saw the casting of the same project and got to know that the director and actress were dating.

About Madalsa Sharma

She debuted in 2009 with her Telugu film Fitting Master. After appearing in several films, namely Shourya, Samrat & Co., and Ram Leela, she had her breakthrough moment in Anupamaa where Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role.

Madalsa Sharma is married to Mahaakshay Chakraborty, son of Mithun Chakraborty.