Anupam Kher's Birthday Wish For Wife Kirron Kher Is All Sorts Of Goals

Happy birthday, Kirron Kher! The actress turned 65 on Sunday. Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher grabbed a spot on the trends list on Sunday with Anupam Kher's birthday wish for his wife. Anupam Kher, for Kirron Kher's birthday, took a trip down memory lane and fished out adorable throwback pictures. In one of the pictures, Anupam and Kirron Kher can be seen sitting while their son Sikandar Kher can be seen standing behind them. In another picture, Anupam and Kirron Kher can be seen walking together as they smile with all their hearts. Anupam also shared a picture featuring The Tribune's article on Kirron Kher and her journey. Sharing the pictures, the 65-year-old actor accompanied it with an adorable caption: "Happy birthday my dearest Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long and healthy life. Sorry, you are on your own in Chandigarh and both Sikandar Kher and I are not with you. But we miss you. Will meet you soon. Love and prayers always." Read his post here:

Last year, on their 34th wedding anniversary, Anupam Kher shared a priceless throwback picture from their wedding festivities. In the picture, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, dressed in traditional attires, can be seen looking away from the camera. "Dearest Kirron, Happy 34th wedding anniversary! Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together," wrote Anupam Kher. In the picture, then newlyweds Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are surrounded by his family, including his parents Pushkarnath and Dulari Kher and his brother Raju.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher got married in 1985. Before marrying Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher was married to businessman Gautam Berry from 1979 to 1984. Kirron has a son - actor Sikander Kher - with Gautam Berry, whom he raised with Anupam Kher.

Kirron Kher has a body of work that includes films such as Khoobsurat, Dostana, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Om Shanti Om, Rang De Basanti, Main Hoon Na, Hum Tum and Devdas. Kirron Kher is a member of parliament from Chandigarh for the Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP.

Anupam Kher has a body of work that includes Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Naam Shabana, The Shaukeens, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge among others. He was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered where he shared screen space with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.