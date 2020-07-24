Anupam Kher Shares Video Of His Mother Dulari, Who Had Coronavirus, Being Discharged From Hospital

Anupam Kher with his mother Dulari and brother Raju. (Image courtesy: anupamkher)

Highlights "Thank you all once again for your prayers," wrote Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher's brother and other family members also tested positive

The actor was found negative

Anupam Kher, on Friday, shared a video of his mother Dulari Kher, leaving the hospital after recovering from COVID-19. Anupam Kher's mother was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor posted the video on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "The day Mom was discharged." The veteran actor added in his post: "Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the isolation ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5 pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me paagal (mad) for coming early to pick her up."

The actor signed off his post saying, "Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all. Thank you."

Check out Anupam Kher's post here:

A few weeks ago, the actor revealed in his tweet that his mother Dulari, brother Raju and other family members have tested positive for coronavirus, while he was found negative. "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found COVID + (mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi and niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative," tweeted Anupam Kher.

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

Anupam Kher's tweet arrived a day after Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. Big B, along with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also tested positive for the virus, are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.