Kartik Aaryan, Shabana Azmi, Rajkummar Rao And Others At Prayer Meet For Mukesh Chhabra's Mother

Director Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla Chhabra, 73, died on April 13 due to age-related issues. Now, on Sunday, the prayer meet was held in Mumbai, and many celebs from the TV and film industry attended to pay their respects. Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boney Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Chunky Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash and others were pictured at Gurudwara (where the prayer meet was held). Shabana Azmi was pictured blessing Mukesh Chhabra at his mother's prayer meet.

Rajkummar Rao was also pictured consoling Mukesh Chhabra.

Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Jaaved Jaaferi were pictured arriving at the venue.

Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and Sonu Sood were pictured at the prayer meet.

Nupur Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi, Sanaya Malhotra, Harleen Sethi, Divya Bharti and Hina Khan were pictured at the prayer meet.

Jasmin Bhasin-Ali Goni and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash were pictured at the prayer meet.

Anup Soni, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi and Gurmeet Chaudhary were pictured at the prayer meet.

A few days ago, Mukesh Chhabra informed his Insta family about the death of his mother Kamla Chhabra. "Smt. Kamla Chhabra. My beloved mother has left us for her heavenly abode," read the post. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Our biggest support has left us for her heavenly abode. May her soul forever rest in peace."

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra made his debut as a director in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara also starring Sanjana Sanghi.