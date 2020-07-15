Anupam Kher Says He Hasn't Told His Mother About Her COVID-19 Diagnosis

Anupam Kher with his mother Dulari and brother Raju. (Image courtesy: anupamkher)

Highlights Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital: Anupam Kher

"Parents are always trying to be brave," says Anupam Kher

Four members of Anupam Kher's family have tested COVID-19 positive

Actor Anupam Kher, whose mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Reema and niece Vrinda tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, shared a video with his Instafam to talk about what he is "feeling these days." In the video, the actor also revealed that he decided not to tell his mother about her COVID-19 diagnosis and added "but she knows." Anupam Kher said that during this time he felt that people often do not understand the "helplessness" of their parents. He said, "Parents are always trying to be brave. They tell their children, 'don't think about us' but they have their own insecurities. She enquired about my health after I got up late and she also asked about my friends - Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Ashoke Pandit. Though we told her you have an infection not COVID-19 but she understands because she is surrounded by people. It is important that we take care of our parents and tell them that we love them. Words are important. "

In the caption of the post, Anupam Kher also added: "Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema and Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self."

Here's Anupam Kher's post:

During the lockdown, which was imposed after the coronavirus outbreak in India, Anupam Kher frequently shared ROFL videos featuring himself, his mother and his brother.

He was last seen in 2019 film The Accidental Prime Minister, in which he played the role of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.