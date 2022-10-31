Anupam Kher Shares A Special Birthday Post For Son Sikandar. His Reply

Anupam Kher shared this picture. (courtesy: anupampkher)

Anupam Kher's special birthday wish for his son Sikandar Kher screams love from miles away. The veteran actor has shared a photo dump on Instagram to mark the day. The first slide, which is a throwback pic, features baby Sikandar looking at the camera. Next, we can see the birthday boy sitting next to his mother, actress Kirron Kher. Wait, the birthday post did not end here. The veteran actor also wrote a heartfelt note. It read, “Happy birthday dearest Sikandar Kher. May God give you all the happiness in the world. Wishing you a long and healthy life. You have grown to be a nice human being. You are a wonderful actor too. May all your forthcoming projects be hugely successful! Love and prayers always.” For the hashtags, Anupam Kher wrote, “Sikandar” and “Birthday boy.”

Replying to the post, Sikandar Kher said, “Dad, thank you so much and love you too much.” Actor Chunky Panday also wished Sikandar in the comments section. He said “Happy Happy Birthday dear Sikandar Kher.”

Anupam Kher's Instagram timeline is a treasure trove of throwback pictures. On his 37th wedding anniversary, the actor shared a post for his loving wife Kirron Kher. Along with a picture from their wedding album, Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy anniversary dearest Kirron. Dug out this picture of our wedding, 37 years ago, from the treasure trunk of my father, during my recent visit to Shimla. May God give you all happiness, long and healthy life. Salgira Mubarak (Happy Anniversary).”

On Kirron Kher's birthday, Anupam Kher picked a series of pictures from their family album and wrote, “Happy Birthday, dearest Kirron. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy and peaceful life. May your life be full of laughter. You are God's special person! May you continue to serve the people of Chandigarh for many years. May Sikandar Kher get married soon. Love and prayers always."

Anupam Kher will be next seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa. Meanwhile, Sikandar Kher is known for his role in the web series Aarya.