Anupam Kher Shares Pic With Salman Khan: 'Always A Pleasure To Meet Tiger'

Anupam Kher shared this image. (courtesy: AnupamKher)

Anupam Kher, who is quite active on social media, treated his Instafam to a picture with Salman Khan. In the picture, Anupam Kher can be seen dressed in a suit while Salman Khan can be seen wearing casual outfit. The actors are all smiles for the camera. Anupam Kher wrote in the caption, "Always a pleasure to meet #Tiger!#SalmanKhan #Bhai." The Internet was excited the two actors sharing a frame. A user wrote, "My favourite hero Salman sir. nice pic both of you." Another user wrote, "Very excited for bhai's next THE BULL." Take a look:

Anupam Kher often treats his Instafam to throwback pictures. A couple of months back, Anupam Kher shared a picture featuring Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and himself. In the picture, Arjun, Ranveer and Varun can be seen giving hilarious expressions. Arjun Kapoor can be seen pointing his finger to the poster of Dr Dang (played by Anupam Kher) from Karma. For context, Karma is a thriller, directed by Subhash Ghai. The film stars Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala and Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher wrote an extensive note capuring the essence of the picture. He wrote, "Caption this pic: I don't know why this pic of #Ranveer #Varun and #Arjun taken few years back reminds me of the film #Padosan. May be the madness created here. Also don't miss #Arjun ponting to the poster of #DrDang from the movie #Karma!" Padosan is an all-time classic in the genre of Hindi Comedies.The film stars Kishore Kumar, Saira Banu and Sunil Dutt. Take a look:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the blockbuster Tiger 3 with frequent collaborator Katrina Kaif. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan last year. Salman Khan is currently also hosting the hit reality show Bigg Boss 17.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher will be next seen in Chhota Bheem And The Curse of Damyaan. He will play the character Guru Sambhu. He will also be seen in Vijay 69, followed by Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Signature.