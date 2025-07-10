Salman Khan Attends Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's Birthday Bash Amid Tight Security

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday night attended actor and his former partner Sangeeta Bijlani's 65th birthday celebrations. The Sikandar actor stepped out in public with heavy Z+ security and his personal bodyguard Shera to make a stylish entrance at the party.

Salman Khan appeared a bit grim when he arrived for Sangeeta Bijlani's birthday bash with the paparazzi clicking his pictures away. The 59-year-old star didn't pose for the photographers stationed outside the party venue and went straight in to meet Sangeeta Bijlani.

At the celebration, Salman Khan struck a pose with Sangeeta Bijlani alongside TV star Arjun Bijlani and his wife, internet personality Neha Swami.

Arjun Bijani shared the pictures from the party on his Instagram page. He captioned the post as, "Happiest birthday @sangeetabijlani9 .. Such a sweet soul . I think Bijlanis are special.. day just got better with @beingsalmankhan .. lots of love bhai !!! Wifey u look stunning as always !!"

Salman Khan soon left the venue with his security detail following him closely.

When a fan almost got too close to the Bollywood star and ended up touching him on his left shoulder, he was pushed back by one of the actor's security personnel, just before Salman Khan hopped into his car.

Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

