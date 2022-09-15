Anshula Kapoor Does 'Happy Dance' On Receiving A Gift From Malaika Arora. See Her Reply

Arjun-Anshula Kapoor and Malaika Arora. (courtesy: anshulakapoor) (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is busy gifting her industry friends a Mickey Mouse printed sweatshirt from a brand she collaborated with. Along with the other celebs, she also gifted it to her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anushla Kapoor, and it seems she loved it. Anshula shared a video on her Instagram stories doing a "happy dance" in a gifted sweatshirt. In the caption, she wrote, "Disney goodies always call for a happy dance. Thank you Malaika Arora. Loveee this". Soon after she shared the post, Malaika re-shared her post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Love the happy dance n the jumper on you," followed by heart emoticons.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the town red since they officially confirmed their relationship in 2019. In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Malaika. He said, "I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It's not that we didn't talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a child, and I'm coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Kuttey and The Lady Killer.