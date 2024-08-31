Advertisement

Another Viral-Worthy Moment From Uorfi Javed. Watch Her 3D Outfit In Action

If anyone thought Uorfi couldn't surprise us anymore, she just proved them wrong

Read Time: 2 mins
Uorfi Javed shared this image. (courtesy: urf7i)
New Delhi:

Uorfi Javed, the Internet's fearless fashion maverick, has outdone herself once again, raising the stakes with her bold and inventive style. Known for her creativity, Uorfi didn't disappoint her fans. Recently, she shared a video where she unveiled a show-stopping black gown with golden embroidery. But the real magic happened when she clapped-her gown's silhouette lifted elegantly, unfurling like a lotus in full bloom.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Ab is dress k liye #FollowKarLoYaar."

A few days ago, Uorfi literally turned up the heat at the trailer launch event for her upcoming show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. In a jaw-dropping moment that left the internet ablaze, Uorfi set her dress on fire to reveal the name of her new series. Yes, you read that right-she fearlessly stood in flames, letting the fire consume her outfit just to unveil the title.

If anyone thought Uorfi couldn't surprise us anymore, she just proved them wrong. The reality show star shared a video on Instagram capturing the lit moment (pun intended). Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Burned my lashes and eyebrows but it was worth it." She added, "This stunt is performed in a controlled environment and under professional supervision. Please do not try this at home."

Follow Kar Lo Yaar, a nine-episode series, promises to pull back the curtain on Uorfi's life, offering fans a raw, unfiltered look at the drama behind the scenes. Beyond the Instagram filters and the social media spectacle, the series will delve into her challenging journey, her relentless pursuit of fame and the complicated dynamics of her personal life. Mark your calendars because Follow Kar Lo Yaar premieres on August 23 on Amazon Prime. Get ready to dive into Uorfi's world, where the only thing more unpredictable than her outfits is her life.

Uorfi Javed, Uorfi Javed  fashion, Urfi Javed
