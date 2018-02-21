Another Day, Another Adorable Pic Of Milind Soman And Girlfriend Ankita

Oh, nothing much. Here's an adorable picture of supermodel-turned-actor Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar. "True love doesn't happen by accident. It's deliberate. It's intentional. It's purposeful and in the end, it's worth it," Ankita captioned the picture, adding hashtags like 'follow your heart' and 'my man.' Milind and Ankita's picture, taken in Bangkok, has attracted comments such as "I love this couple" and "lovely." The couple reportedly started dating in October 2016. Both of them regularly feature on each other's social media posts. Ankita is an air-hostess also and also a marathoner now, just like Milind and his mother Usha Soman.
Milind and Ankita went to Oslo to celebrate his 52nd birthday. "It was truly a perfect and unique birthday retreat," Milind told news agency IANS.
The supermodel was earlier criticised for dating a girl, who is several years younger to him. His response:
Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He co-judged the recently-concluded show India's Next Top Model.