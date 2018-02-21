Another Day, Another Adorable Pic Of Milind Soman And Girlfriend Ankita

Oh, nothing much. Here's an adorable picture of Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman and girlfriend Ankita Konwar in Bangkok (Image courtesy: earthy_5)

Oh, nothing much. Here's an adorable picture of supermodel-turned-actor Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar. "True love doesn't happen by accident. It's deliberate. It's intentional. It's purposeful and in the end, it's worth it," Ankita captioned the picture, adding hashtags like 'follow your heart' and 'my man.' Milind and Ankita's picture, taken in Bangkok, has attracted comments such as "I love this couple" and "lovely." The couple reportedly started dating in October 2016. Both of them regularly feature on each other's social media posts. Ankita is an air-hostess also and also a marathoner now, just like Milind and his mother Usha Soman.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's picture needs 'no filter.' Take a look here.
 


Milind and Ankita went to Oslo to celebrate his 52nd birthday. "It was truly a perfect and unique birthday retreat," Milind told news agency IANS.

The supermodel was earlier criticised for dating a girl, who is several years younger to him. His response:
 
 

Last year, Milind and Ankita's wedding reports swiftly went viral, after the couple together visited Ankita's hometown in Guwahati. "Milind timed his visit to coincide with Ankita's nephew's birthday, so he could meet her friends, family and relatives, who were in attendance. Ankita is almost half of Milind's age, the massive age-gap was an issue for Ankita's family but now after having met Milind, they are ready to ignore the age factor. Now that the lovebirds have the family's blessings, they will solemnise their relationship in 2018," SpotboyE quoted a source as saying. However, there's no official confirmation from either Milind or Ankita's side.

Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani. He co-judged the recently-concluded show India's Next Top Model.
 

