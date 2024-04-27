Another Dance Video Of OGs Madhuri Dixit And Karisma Kapoor. Enough Said

Madhuri and Karisma in a still from a video. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, who famously starred together in Dil To Pagal Hai along with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar (in a cameo appearance), have been actively sharing videos from the sets of Dance Deewane and we are loving every bit of it. After recreating the Dance Of Envy routine, the OGs danced to the song Koi Ladki Hai from their filmDil To Pagal Hai. Sharing a video, Karisma wrote on Instagram, "Such a special weekend with my absolute favourite MD ji and the super suave Sunil Anna. Let's Chak Dhoom Dhoom. Here's to making more memorable moments together."

Check it out:

The duo also recreated Dil Toh Pagal Hai's iconic Dance Of Envy routine. ICYMI, the video we were talking about.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the whodunnit Murder Mubarak. Karisma Kapoor's next project titled Brown. Her breakout film was Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Prime Video's Maja Ma. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022. Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others. She recently produced the Marathi film Panchak.