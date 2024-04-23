Anne Hathaway Recalls 'Gross' Audition Where She Had To Make Out With 10 Guys

Anne Hathaway shared this image. (courtesy: annehathaway)

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, who awaits the release of The Idea Of You and has also produced the project, in a recent interview with V magazine, recalled an audition, where she was asked to kiss 10 guys to "test for chemistry." Describing the process as "gross," Anne Hathaway told V magazine, "Back in the 2000s - and this did happen to me - it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it." She added, "I was told, we have ten guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them? And I thought, Is there something wrong with me? because I wasn't excited."

Anne Hathaway added during the interview, "I thought it sounded gross. And I was so young and terribly aware of how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled difficult, so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn't a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time, and now we know better."

Anne Hathaway is best-known for her roles in films like The Princess Diaries series, The Devil Wears Prada, Love & Other Drugs, The Hustle, One Day, The Intern, Ocean's 8, Les Miserables, The Dark Knight Rises, Bride Wars, Valentine's Day, Interstellar and Don Jon, among many others. Her film credits include both critically acclaimed films as well as hits. She will next be seen in The Idea Of You, which is slated to release on May 2.