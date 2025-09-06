Anna Wintour On Her Portrayal In <i>The Devil Wears Prada</i>: "Cartoonish, But At The End, A Fair Shot"

Nearly two decades after The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural phenomenon, Anna Wintour has finally opened up about her first impression of the film. The former editor-in-chief of Vogue admitted she had no idea what the story was about beforehand. However, she walked away amused, calling the film “very funny” and its take on her “a caricature but a fair shot.”

"I went to the premiere wearing Prada, completely having no idea what the film was going to be about. And I think that the fashion industry was very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was going to paint me in some kind of difficult light," Wintour said in an interaction with The New Yorker.

"It was cartoonish. Yes, a caricature. But, first of all, it was Meryl Streep, which was fantastic. And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable and very funny. Miuccia [Prada] and I talk about it a lot, and I say to her, well, it was really good for you. And you can imagine what she said back. Listen, it had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. They were all amazing. And, in the end, I thought it was a fair shot," she added.

Released in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada featured Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in key roles. The film revolved around an aspiring journalist, Andy, who lands a highly demanding job as the junior assistant to Miranda Priestly, the ruthless editor of Runway fashion magazine.

Anna Wintour is widely believed to be the primary inspiration for Miranda Priestly due to the novel's author, Lauren Weisberger, being Wintour's former assistant at Vogue. Weisberger, however, has stated the character is a fictionalised and not a direct portrayal of Wintour.

Anna Wintour herself has largely sidestepped the comparison, acknowledging the character's traits and the film's depiction of the hard work behind fashion magazines, while also enjoying the film.

Hathway, Streep, Blunt and Tucci will reprise their roles for the sequel. Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, comedian Caleb Hearon, and Broadway stars Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora are all joining the cast, reported People.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

