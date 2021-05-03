Ankita Lokhande And Boyfriend Vicky Jain's 'Worlds Changed' When Their Eyes Met. See Pics

Ankita Lokhande shared this photo. (Image courtesy: lokhandeankita)

"Worlds change when eyes meet" and who knows it better than Ankita Lokhande, who is head over heels in love with her boyfriend Vicky Jain. On Sunday, Ankita Lokhande posted a couple of loved-up pictures of herself and Vicky Jain. In the photos, the actress looks adorable in a peach tee and jeans while Vicky Jain can be seen wearing a cream t-shirt and denims. They can be seen celebrating some occasion with a cake. Sharing one photo, Ankita Lokhande wrote: "'The tides move in harmony with you'," while the caption on her another picture read: "Worlds change when eyes meet."

Check out these super cute pictures of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been together for more than 3 years now. Recently, celebrating "three years of togetherness," Ankita posted this clip with her boyfriend.

And here's how the couple celebrated Holi together this year. ICYDK, their mantra was - "dance, laughter, eat and then sleep."

In terms of work, Ankita Lokhande is best-known for her performance in Pavitra Rishta that also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande has also worked in TV shows such as Ek Thhi Naayka and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's 2019 period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her last Hindi film was Baaghi 3, which starred tiger Shroff in the titular role.

Ankita Lokhande has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.