Animal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is ruling the box office and how. On day 10, the film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, minted ₹ 30 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. With this, Animal has entered the ₹4oo-crore club at the box office. Its collection stands at ₹ 432.27 crore. In the film, Ranbir plays Ranvijay Singh and Rashmika (Gitanjali) portrays the role of Ranbir's wife. Animal also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also shared the one-week report card of Animal on X (formerly Twitter). In his post, the film critic highlighted that the Hindi version of Animal has garnered ₹ 300.81 crore in one week, while the South-Indian languages contributed ₹ 37.82 crore to its total. The combined first-week domestic collection for Animal stands at ₹ 338.63 crore.

Mentioning the record-breaking achievements of Animal, Taran Adarsh added, “#Animal is SENSATIONAL… Packs an EXTRAORDINARY TOTAL in Week 1… Third biggest 7 days of all time. Biggest 7-day total for a film released on a non-holiday. Biggest 7-day total for a film that faced a clash with another film. Highest-grossing ‘A' certified film.”

Box office figures are proof that Animal is making all the right noises. Triptii Dimri, who is playing the role of Zoya in the film, recently spoke about the intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Triptii shared, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it. It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn't have done that but it's okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.'”

Triptii Dimri added, “And I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It's my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don't see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that.”

Animal faced Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur at the box office. Both films were released on December 1.