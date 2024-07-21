Anil Kapoor's Physique Gets Big Love From Rory Millikin: 'Don't Know Who's More Shredded, You Or Arnold'

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor's latest social media post has become the talk of the town. The megastar had recently shared a picture in which he was seen showing off his ripped physique against the poster of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The picture garnered immense attraction from his fans, contemporaries and well-wishers. One of the comments came in from the producer Rory Millikin, who was also a part of Rennervations, a docu-series hosted by Jeremy Renner, which also featured Anil Kapoor in one of the episodes. Previously, Jeremy had also liked one of the body transformation posts by Anil Kapoor.

Rory commented, "I don't know who's more shredded, you or Arnold in the foreground :) Looking good brutha!" In response to the compliment, the cinema icon wrote, "Thank you mate. At the present, Jeremy Renner is the most shredded mate", to which Rory agreed. Apart from Rennervations, Jeremy Renner and Anil Kapoor shared the screen space in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Previously, Renner called Kapoor "a wonderful face and name" of India. The cinema icon has also heaped praise on Renner. In an interview, he had called the actor "a gem of a person".

Currently, Kapoor is busy hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, which marked his debut as a host. He is also prepping up for Subedaar, which marks his first collaboration with Suresh Triveni. Apart from this, the actor is rumoured to be a part of YRF's spy universe.