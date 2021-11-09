Anil Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Son Harsh Varrdhan Is As Jhakaas As He Is

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor )

Highlights Anil Kapoor posted three photos

The father-son duo look dashing in the pics

"Thanks bro," Anil Kapoor wrote for his son in the caption

Anil Kapoor came up with the best birthday wish for son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on Tuesday. Anil Kapoor posted three photos, in which the father-son duo look dashing, and wrote: "Thanks bro, for always keeping me on my toes and for the shoes to go with it! Happy Birthday!" ICYDK, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is a sneakers fanatic. He has a mind-blowing sneaker closet. And he is Anil Kapoor's "go-to person" for shoes and many more things (the 64-year-old actor's words, not ours). Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor turned 31 on Tuesday. See Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for the actor here:

Thanks bro , for always keeping me on my toes and for the shoes to go with it !! Happy Birthday, @HarshKapoor_ !! pic.twitter.com/7wUPYXoC52 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 9, 2021

Now let's talk about Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's love for sneakers. Have you seen his special closet for sneakers? He has them almost in every colour and shade. Take a look:

Pretty amazing, right?

Harshvardhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Mirzya, which also starred Saiyami Kher and Om Puri. He went on to feature in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The film, also featuring Priyanshu Pianyuli and Ashish Verma, released in June 2018. Harshvardhan Kapoor will next be seen in the untitled biopic on Abhinav Bindra.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK, which released on Netflix on his birthday. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, also featured Anurag Kashyap. The actor has a couple of films lined up such as Karan Johar's Takht, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranveer Singh, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.