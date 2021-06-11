Anil Kapoor With 2 Of The Reasons He 'Loves Being An Actor' - Robert De Niro And Al Pacino

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor )

Anil Kapoor, making the best use of Flashback Friday, posted "one of his best memories" on social media. His post comprises two pictures featuring legendary actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. In his post, Anil Kapoor also shared that these Godfather stars are the reason why he "loves being an actor." Anil Kapoor's picture with Robert De Niro appears to be from the time when the Hollywood actor visited his good friend Anupam Kher's acting school in Mumbai in 2013. "Throwback to one of my best memories! With the two greatest actors of all time, my go-to acting reference points, inspirations and the reason I continue to love what I do...being an actor," tweeted Anil Kapoor while sharing the pictures.

With the two greatest actors of all time, my go-to acting reference points, inspirations and the reason I continue to love what I do...being an actor... pic.twitter.com/pxwXaZosR7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 11, 2021

Robert De Niro and Al Pacino first co-starred in one of the cult classics of all time - the Godfather film series - and went on to work together in movies like Heat, Righteous Kill, The Irishman and Casting By.

Talking about Anil Kapoor, he is best-known for films like Mr India, Parinda, Nayak, Virasat and Tezaab. He was last seen in AK vs AK will released on Netflix on his birthday. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, also featured Anurag Kashyap.

The 65-year-old actor often trends on social media for sharing his workout pictures. If you haven't seen his workout posts yet, take a look now:

Anil Kapoor's upcoming projects include Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and Takht.