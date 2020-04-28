Anil Kapoor Tweets Behind-The-Scenes Pic Which 'Brought Back Memories With Sridevi'

Anil Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy stevemccurryofficial )

Highlights Anil Kapoor shared a BTS pic from 'Laadla' sets

The photo appears to be from an action scene in the film

It was originally shared on Steve Mccurry's official Instagram

Anil Kapoor, who often remembers Sridevi in heart-touching posts, shared a priceless photo from the sets of their 1994 film Laadla. Anil Kapoor thanked celebrated American photographer Steve Mccurry, now 70, who also extensively worked in Bollywood, for capturing the behind-the-scenes moment. "Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! Steve Mccurry, thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji... always a perfectionist," tweeted Anil Kapoor. In the throwback photo from Laadla sets, Anil Kapoor can be seen carrying Sridevi on his shoulder - the photo is from an action scene, also featuring Prem Chopra.

Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji...always a perfectionist pic.twitter.com/FepUkZ7RhB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 28, 2020

The throwback photo was originally shared on Steve Mccurry's official Instagram profile hours before Anil Kapoor tweeted it. The BTS photo was Instagrammed along with a bunch of other throwback photos of Bollywood celebrities, clicked by Steve Mccurry. Sridevi's photo is dated 1993 and shared with this caption: "The late, great Sridevi checks her make-up before a scene with Anil Kapoor on film location in Mumbai." Steve Mccurry's post also comes with on-set photos of Dev Anand directing an action sequence, Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor prepping for a scene in 1993 and Amitabh Bachchan.

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi co-starred for the first time in 1986 film Janbaaz for the first time but became an iconic onscreen pair after 1987's Mr India, directed by Anil Kapoor's filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor. Almost a decade later, Sridevi got married to Boney Kapoor in 1996. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi also co-starred in films such as Lamhe, Mr Bechara, Judaai and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

In February 2018, Sridevi's tragic death shocked nationwide fans. She died after accidentally drowning at a hotel bathtub in Dubai, just months before her daughter Janhvi's Bollywood debut. Sridevi was to play a role in Karan Johar's Kalank, which was eventually portrayed by Madhuri Dixit. Later that year, Sridevi was posthumously honoured with her first National Award for MOM. Sridevi's last onscreen appearance was in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.