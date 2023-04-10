Anil Kapoor's Crazy Cryo Centre Workout At Minus 110 Degrees. Gulp

A still from the video. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Is there anything that Anil Kapoor can't do? We think not. Be it his intense fitness regime or his age-defying looks, the actor never fails to give major goals. Now, Anil Kapoor is back with an awe-spiring video of himself from his “Fighter mode on” series. FYI: The actor is preparing for the much-awaited film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. This time, he is inside a cryo centre, which helps recover muscles after an intense workout session. Sharing the clips, he wrote, “Naughty at 40 ka time gaya...It's time to be sexy at 60…” Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She shared a red heart under the post. Their daughter, producer Rhea Kapoor followed suit. Rhea's husband, Karan Boolani shared a series of ice cubes and fire emojis. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is friends with Rhea, dropped raising hand emojis in the comments. Comedian Kapil Sharma said, “Wah… Wah…Wah…Mujhe bhi karna hai [I want to do this.]”

Before this, Anil Kapoor shared videos and pictures from treadmill sessions. Here, the actor is running on the treadmill wearing an oxygen mask. In the caption, the actor wrote, “#Fighter Mode On.” Anil Kapoor's friends and industry colleagues saluted his high-altitude training regime.

Anil Kapoor's JugJugg Jeeyo co-star dropped applause emojis. Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is known for her intense workout sessions, found it ““Woah”. Actor Maniesh Paul wrote, “Man on a mission.” Karan Boolani too dropped a comment under the post. He left a biceps emoji.

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is expected to hit the theatres next year in January.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the web series The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Before Fighter, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in lead. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.